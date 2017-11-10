The Cardinals have ruled Humpries questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Seahawks due to a knee injury, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

It is the same knee that Humphries injured in Week 1 and caused him to miss the next four contests. It is unclear how severe the issue is at this time, but John Wetzel will presumably fill in while he's sidelined.

