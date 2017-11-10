Cardinals' D.J. Humphries: Questionable to return
The Cardinals have ruled Humpries questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Seahawks due to a knee injury, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.
It is the same knee that Humphries injured in Week 1 and caused him to miss the next four contests. It is unclear how severe the issue is at this time, but John Wetzel will presumably fill in while he's sidelined.
More News
