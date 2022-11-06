Humphries (back) is active Sunday against the Seahawks, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Humphries was forced to miss last Sunday against the Vikings with the injury, but he'll suit up this week. He should resume starting at left tackle for Arizona.
