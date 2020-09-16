Humphries (undisclosed) was a full participant for Wednesday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Humphries was hurt during Sunday's win over the 49ers, however, he was able to jog off under his own power. This news suggests the veteran is ready to return to his usual starting role at left tackle for Week 2.
