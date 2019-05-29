Humphries (knee) was able to participate in both individual and team drills at OTAs on Wednesday, Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic reports.

This is more positive news than May 20, when coach Kliff Kingsbury said he didn't know when Humphries will be fully cleared. The 2015 first-round pick has been battling injuries since the start of the 2017 season, but seems to be progressing. Humphries status for training camp still remains unclear at this point.