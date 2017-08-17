Cardinals' D.J. Humphries: Returns Wednesday
Humphries (hamstring) returned to practice Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. "It felt good today." Humphries said.
Penciled into the starting lineup as the starting left tackle, Humphries took it easy the past week and a half as he recovered from a mild hamstring strain, sitting out Saturday versus the Raiders. Now back in action, he'll continue to protect Carson Palmer's blind side.
