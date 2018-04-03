Cardinals' D.J. Humphries: Should be ready by Week 1
Humphries (knee) expects to be ready for Week 1 of the 2018 season, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Humphries' third season -- and second as a full-time starter -- ended in Week 10, when he sustained what was later termed a dislocated kneecap, torn medial patellofemoral ligament and torn quadriceps in his right leg. On Tuesday, he expressed uncertainty regarding the length of his recovery, as he heard differing timelines from doctors and the Cardinals. Nonetheless, the left tackle should be back in the fold well before the start of the upcoming campaign.
