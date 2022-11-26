Humphries (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Chargers, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Humphries will miss his third game in a row while dealing with a back injury. With the starting left tackle sidelined, Josh Jones should step in to protect the blindside of quarterback Kyler Murray, who is expected to return after sitting out the last two weeks with a hamstring issue.
