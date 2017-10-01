Cardinals' D.J. Humphries: Sitting out Sunday
Humphries (knee) was listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Humphries was expected to return in Week 4, but now that he's listed out again, John Wetzel will slot in his place.
