Coach Bruce Arians reported that Humphries likely tore his ACL during Thursday's game against the Seahawks, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

It appears that Humphries' season will end prematurely, as the left tackle suffered a serious knee injury in Thursday night's contest. The ACL tear has not been confirmed by team doctors, but initial findings are not encouraging, as Arians suggested that Humphries will likely end up on the IR. John Wetzel will likely take over at left tackle moving forward.