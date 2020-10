Humphries (back) was limited in Saturday's practice and is questionable for Monday's game versus the Cowboys, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Humphries wasn't listed on the injury report Thursday or Friday, as he popped up with a back issue Saturday. It'd be a major loss if he's unable to suit up, as right guard J.R. Sweezy was placed on injured reserve Saturday and is out until Week 9. If Humphries is ruled out, expect Joshua Miles to step up at left tackle.