Humphries (knee) participated in both individual and team drills at OTAs on Wednesday, Bob McManaman of The Arizona Republic reports.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury said just over a week earlier that he wasn't sure when Humphries would receive full clearance, but the fact he practiced Wednesday -- albeit in a non-contact session -- is a positive sign. Humphries still isn't 100 percent, however, and may not be until later in training camp or the preseason.