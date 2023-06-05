Head coach Jonathan Gannon said Monday that Humphries (back) will be ready to go by training camp, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.
The left tackle ended 2022 on injured reserve due to a back injury he suffered in Week 9, but it appears he'll be good to go for 2023. Per Drake, Humphries hasn't participated during OTAs but has been rehabbing on the side fields.
