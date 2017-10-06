Play

Humphries (knee) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Humphries has not seen game action since sustaining the injury Week 1 against the Lions. It was originally expected for the 23-year-old to return against the 49ers in Week 4, but he was unable to practice again this week so there is no clear timetable for his return at this point.

