Humphries (knee) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Humphries has not seen game action since sustaining the injury Week 1 against the Lions. It was originally expected for the 23-year-old to return against the 49ers in Week 4, but he was unable to practice again this week so there is no clear timetable for his return at this point.