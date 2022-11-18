Humphries (back) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the 49ers, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Humphries is in line to miss his second consecutive contest due to a back issue, after he had previously missed the Week 8 matchup against Minnesota for the same reason. In his absence, Josh Jones is expected to fill in as Arizona's starting left tackle Monday night versus San Fransisco.
More News
-
Cardinals' D.J. Humphries: Inactive Sunday•
-
Cardinals' D.J. Humphries: Ready to go Sunday•
-
Cardinals' D.J. Humphries: Not playing Sunday•
-
Cardinals' D.J. Humphries: Lands new deal with Cards•
-
Cardinals' D.J. Humphries: Activated off reserve/COVID-19 list•
-
Cardinals' D.J. Humphries: Put on COVID list•