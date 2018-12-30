Cardinals' D.J. Swearinger: Cardinals debut put on hold
Swearinger won't play in Sunday's season finale versus the Seahawks, Bob McManaman of The Arizona Republic reports.
Swearinger has been with the Cardinals for less than a week, which wasn't enough time to learn the playbook and get into the lineup. He'll look to start fresh in his second stint with Arizona next season. Swearinger could battle for a hefty role since he had 53 tackles, 10 pass breakups and four interceptions this season, although current starters Budda Baker and Antonie Bethea are both signed for three more years.
More News
-
Cardinals' D.J. Swearinger: Lands with Arizona•
-
D.J. Swearinger: Released by Redskins•
-
Redskins' D.J. Swearinger: Notches sack in loss•
-
Redskins' D.J. Swearinger: Two interceptions in loss•
-
Redskins' D.J. Swearinger: Makes preseason debut•
-
Redskins' D.J. Swearinger: Out for Thursday's preseason opener•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...