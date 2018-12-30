Swearinger won't play in Sunday's season finale versus the Seahawks, Bob McManaman of The Arizona Republic reports.

Swearinger has been with the Cardinals for less than a week, which wasn't enough time to learn the playbook and get into the lineup. He'll look to start fresh in his second stint with Arizona next season. Swearinger could battle for a hefty role since he had 53 tackles, 10 pass breakups and four interceptions this season, although current starters Budda Baker and Antonie Bethea are both signed for three more years.

More News
Our Latest Stories