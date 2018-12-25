Swearinger posted on his personal Instagram account Tuesday that he was claimed off waivers by the Cardinals.

The Redskins informed the veteran safety of his release from the team Monday, two days after he criticized defensive coordinator Greg Manusky's playcalling in the Week 16 loss to the Titans. Though many teams were believed to be interested in scooping Swearinger up off waivers, he'll ultimately land back in Arizona, where he played for portions of the 2015 and 2016 seasons. He'll likely check in as the No. 3 safety on the depth chart behind starters Antoine Bethea and Budda Baker.