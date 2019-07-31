Swearinger did not practice Tuesday due to a soft tissue injury, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.

The details of Swearinger's injury remain undisclosed, as does a timetable for his return. The 27-year-old joined the Cardinals off waivers during the final stretches of the 2018 season after being released by the Redskins. If he can get healthy, Swearinger appears in line for a key role in Arizona's secondary.

