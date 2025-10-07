Taylor-Demerson logged four solo tackles and two pass defenses, including an interception, during the Cardinals' 22-21 loss to the Titans on Sunday.

Taylor-Demerson appeared to help the Cardinals seal the game late in the fourth quarter, when he picked off a Cameron Ward pass that was tipped by Mack Wilson. However, Taylor-Demerson wasn't able to keep hold of the ball as he went to the ground, and the ball was batted into the end zone and eventually recovered by Titans wide receiver Tyler Lockett to reduce the deficit to 21-19 after the extra point. Taylor-Demerson is up to two interceptions along with 23 tackles (17 solo) through five regular-season games.