Cardinals' Dadrion Taylor-Demerson: Has another nice game Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Taylor-Demerson recorded nine tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 37-14 loss at Cincinnati.
Taylor-Demerson's 74 defensive snaps were one short of the career-high total he posted in Week 16 versus the Falcons, and his nine tackles also represented the second-best mark of his young career. If Budda Baker (concussion) is out again in Week 18, Taylor-Demerson would profile as a good IDP option in most formats.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dadrion Taylor-Demerson: Logs career-high tackle total Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Dadrion Taylor-Demerson: Returning to action Week 16•
-
Cardinals' Dadrion Taylor-Demerson: Questionable with ankle•
-
Cardinals' Dadrion Taylor-Demerson: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Dadrion Taylor-Demerson: Ruled out Week 15•
-
Cardinals' Dadrion Taylor-Demerson: Opens week with DNP•