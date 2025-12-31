Taylor-Demerson recorded nine tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 37-14 loss at Cincinnati.

Taylor-Demerson's 74 defensive snaps were one short of the career-high total he posted in Week 16 versus the Falcons, and his nine tackles also represented the second-best mark of his young career. If Budda Baker (concussion) is out again in Week 18, Taylor-Demerson would profile as a good IDP option in most formats.