Cardinals' Dadrion Taylor-Demerson: Limited to begin week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Taylor-Demerson (ankle) was limited in Wednesday's walkthrough, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Taylor-Demerson played a season-low 27 snaps (46 percent), so this issue may have popped up in Sunday's loss to the Colts. That he was still able to participate Wednesday is a good sign for his availability in Week 7, but he'll still have a chance to increase his activity in the next two days.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dadrion Taylor-Demerson: Costly turnover after interception•
-
Cardinals' Dadrion Taylor-Demerson: Strong rookie season in 2024•
-
Cardinals' Dadrion Taylor-Demerson: Leads team in tackles in loss•
-
Cardinals' Dadrion Taylor-Demerson: Slated to start Week 12•
-
Cardinals' Dadrion Taylor-Demerson: Limited due to back injury•
-
Cardinals' Dadrion Taylor-Demerson: Picked up by Arizona in Round 4•