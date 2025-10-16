Taylor-Demerson (ankle) was limited in Wednesday's walkthrough, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Taylor-Demerson played a season-low 27 snaps (46 percent), so this issue may have popped up in Sunday's loss to the Colts. That he was still able to participate Wednesday is a good sign for his availability in Week 7, but he'll still have a chance to increase his activity in the next two days.