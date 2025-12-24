Taylor-Demerson recorded 11 tackles (five solo) and a defensed pass in Sunday's Week 16 loss to the Falcons.

Taylor-Demerson missed Arizona's previous five games due to an ankle injury but was able to return to action Sunday. With Jalen Thompson (hamstring) sidelined, Taylor-Demerson took on a starting role and co-led the team with a career-best 11 stops. If Thompson sits out again Week 17 versus Cincinnati, Taylor-Demerson figures to start again.