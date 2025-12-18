default-cbs-image
Taylor-Demerson (ankle) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official website reports.

Taylor-Demerson has been sidelined for five straight contests with an ankle injury, but his ability to practice in any capacity is a step in the right direction ahead of Week 16. The safety will have two more chances to log a full practice prior to Sunday's matchup with Atlanta.

