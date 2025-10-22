Cardinals' Dadrion Taylor-Demerson: Makes six stops Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Taylor-Demerson recorded six tackles (two solo) during Sunday's 27-23 loss versus the Packers.
Taylor-Demerson made the most of his season-low 22 defensive snaps in Week 7, tallying six-plus tackles for the second time this year. He'll try to keep the positive momentum rolling through the Cardinals' bye in Week 8 and into a matchup at Dallas in Week 9.
