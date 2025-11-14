Cardinals' Dadrion Taylor-Demerson: Misses Thursday's practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Taylor-Demerson (ankle) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Taylor-Demerson has opened Week 11 prep with back-to-back DNPs due to an ankle injury that he sustained during the Cardinals' Week 10 loss to the Seahawks. He would need to practice in at least a limited capacity Friday in order to have a chance at playing against the 49ers on Sunday. Kitan Crawford would serve as the primary backup at safety behind Jalen Thompson and Budda Baker if Taylor-Demerson is not cleared to play.
