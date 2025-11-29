Taylor-Demerson (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Taylor-Demerson has not been cleared to practice since injuring his ankle against the Seahawks in Week 10. The second-year safety will miss a third consecutive game as a result of his injury, which leaves Kitan Crawford and Darren Hall as the Cardinals' reserve options at safety behind starters Jalen Thompson and Budda Baker. Taylor-Demerson's next opportunity to play is Week 14 against the Rams on Sunday, Dec. 7.