Cardinals' Dadrion Taylor-Demerson: No practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Taylor-Demerson (ankle) did not practice Wednesday, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Taylor-Demerson has missed each of Arizona's last three games with the ankle injury, and he has yet to return to practice. He'll likely need to log some level of participation Thursday to have any chance of suiting up in Week 14 against the Rams.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dadrion Taylor-Demerson: Missing third straight game•
-
Cardinals' Dadrion Taylor-Demerson: Still working through ankle injury•
-
Cardinals' Dadrion Taylor-Demerson: Ruled out•
-
Cardinals' Dadrion Taylor-Demerson: Still working through ankle injury•
-
Cardinals' Dadrion Taylor-Demerson: Won't suit up vs. 49ers•
-
Cardinals' Dadrion Taylor-Demerson: Misses Thursday's practice•