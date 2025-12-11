Cardinals' Dadrion Taylor-Demerson: Opens week with DNP
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Taylor-Demerson (ankle) did not practice Wednesday, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Taylor-Demerson has missed the Cardinals' last four games due to an ankle injury. He also hasn't been able to practice since sustaining the injury, so unless he returns to practice over the next two days, he's unlikely to be available for Sunday's game against the Texans.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dadrion Taylor-Demerson: Won't play Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Dadrion Taylor-Demerson: No practice Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Dadrion Taylor-Demerson: Missing third straight game•
-
Cardinals' Dadrion Taylor-Demerson: Still working through ankle injury•
-
Cardinals' Dadrion Taylor-Demerson: Ruled out•
-
Cardinals' Dadrion Taylor-Demerson: Still working through ankle injury•