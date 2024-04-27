The Cardinals selected Taylor-Demerson in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 104th overall.

This looks like another nice pick for the Cardinals, who appear to be having a productive draft. Taylor-Demerson (5-foot-10, 197 pounds) has a prospect profile that would easily warrant a selection sooner than the fourth round, as the former Texas Tech defensive back has both the tools and the skill set to plausibly start at either safety or cornerback. The most conventional application for Taylor-Demerson would probably be at safety given that's where he played in college, but in terms of athleticism Taylor-Demerson looks more like a cornerback (4.41-second 40-yard dash, 38-inch vertical). The Cardinals secondary might have been the worst in the NFL in 2023, but it's suddenly looking like a potential strength after a productive offseason.