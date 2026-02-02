Cardinals' Dadrion Taylor-Demerson: Picks off two passes in 2025
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Taylor-Demerson compiled 59 tackles and six pass defenses, including two interceptions, in 12 regular-season games in 2025.
Taylor-Demerson sat out Weeks 11-15 due to an ankle injury, but he otherwise served as the Cardinals' third safety behind Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson. A 2024 fourth-round pick, Taylor-Demerson surpassed his rookie tackle tally by 18 and also recorded the first two picks of his career this season. Considering Thompson's contract voids on Feb. 15, Taylor-Demerson could be poised for a starting gig in 2026 if Arizona opts to move on from the former.
