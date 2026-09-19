Taylor-Demerson (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Taylor-Demerson did not play in the Cardinals' Week 1 win over the Chargers due to a rib injury, which he suffered during a preseason game in late August. The injury limited his practice participation in all three sessions this past week, and his status for Sunday's NFC West tilt may not be known until the Cardinals announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes before the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.