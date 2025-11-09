Cardinals' Dadrion Taylor-Demerson: Questionable to return Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Taylor-Demerson (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's contest against the Seahawks.
Taylor-Demerson suffered an apparent ankle injury in the first half, and his status for the rest of the game is now uncertain. His absence carries the greatest impact on special teams.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dadrion Taylor-Demerson: Makes six stops Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Dadrion Taylor-Demerson: Practices in full Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Dadrion Taylor-Demerson: Limited to begin week•
-
Cardinals' Dadrion Taylor-Demerson: Costly turnover after interception•
-
Cardinals' Dadrion Taylor-Demerson: Strong rookie season in 2024•
-
Cardinals' Dadrion Taylor-Demerson: Leads team in tackles in loss•