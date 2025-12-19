Taylor-Demerson (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Taylor-Demerson has been sidelined since he suffered an ankle injury in Week 10 against the Seahawks. The strong safety was able to log his first practices since sustaining the injury this week, stringing three consecutive limited sessions together. If the 2024 fourth-rounder can suit up, he will provide meaningful defensive back depth to a corps that has sustained quite a few injuries.