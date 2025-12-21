Cardinals' Dadrion Taylor-Demerson: Returning to action Week 16
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Taylor-Demerson (ankle) is active for Sunday's clash against the Falcons, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Taylor-Demerson missed Arizona's past five games due to an ankle injury. He managed a trio of limited practices this week and is set to make his return to the field against Atlanta. Taylor-Demerson could draw the start at safety Sunday with Jalen Thompson (hamstring) unable to suit up.
