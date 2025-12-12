Taylor-Demerson (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Taylor-Demerson is slated to miss a fifth consecutive game due to an ankle injury, and there doesn't appear to be a clear timeline for his return, given his absence from practice since sustaining the injury. Taylor-Demerson's next chance to play is Week 16 against the Falcons on Sunday, Dec. 21, though he's unlikely to suit up for that game unless he's cleared to practice in at least a limited capacity.