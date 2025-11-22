Cardinals' Dadrion Taylor-Demerson: Ruled out
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Taylor-Demerson (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.
The reserve safety has appeared in nine games this season, posting 36 tackles (21 solo) and five pass breakups, including two interceptions, across 272 defensive snaps and 142 on special teams.
