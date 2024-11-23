Taylor-Demerson (back) was listed as a full practice participant on Friday's injury report and carries no injury designation into Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Taylor-Demerson finished the week strong with a full practice Friday after logging consecutive limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday. He made his first career NFL start in Week 10 against the Jets due to Jalen Thompson being sidelined with an ankle injury. With Thompson ruled out for Sunday's contest due to the same issue, Taylor-Demerson is slated to make his second-career start at strong safety alongside free safety Budda Baker. In Week 10, Taylor-Demerson played every single defensive snap and tallied six tackles (five solo) and two pass defensed.