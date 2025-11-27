default-cbs-image
Taylor-Demerson (ankle) did not practice Wednesday, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Taylor-Demerson has missed the Cardinals' last two games due to an ankle injury he sustained in Week 10 against the Seahawks. The second-year safety has two more opportunities to practice in at least a limited capacity to have a realistic chance of returning against the Buccaneers on Sunday.

