Taylor-Demerson (ankle) did not practice Wednesday, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Taylor-Demerson was unable to play in the Cardinals' Week 11 loss to the 49ers due to an ankle injury he sustained against the Seahawks in Week 10. He hasn't been cleared to practice since the injury, and he'll have two more days to participate in practice in at least a limited capacity ahead of Sunday's contest against the Jaguars. Kitan Crawford will continue to serve in a rotational role at safety behind Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson for as long as Taylor-Demerson is sidelined.