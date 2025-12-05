Taylor-Demerson (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Rams, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

The second-year pro from Texas Tech is now in line to miss his fourth consecutive game due to an ankle injury. Taylor-Demerson has appeared in nine games this season, recording 36 total tackles and five passes defensed, including two interceptions. While he's sidelined Sunday, Kitan Crawford will likely operate as the team's top reserve safety.