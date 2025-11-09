Cardinals' Dadrion Taylor-Demerson: Won't return Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Taylor-Demerson (ankle) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
Taylor-Demerson will not return to Sunday's game after sustaining an ankle injury in the first half. He's mostly operated on special teams since the Cardinals' Week 8 bye, but his absence means Kitan Crawford will be the lone depth option at safety behind starters Jalen Thompson and Budda Baker.
