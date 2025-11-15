Taylor-Demerson (ankle) is officially listed as out for Sunday's game versus San Francisco, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Taylor-Demerson didn't practice at all during the week after suffering an ankle injury in Week 10 at Seattle, and he'll have to sit out at least one game as he continues to recover. In his stead, rookie seventh-rounder Kitan Crawford could get additional reps in the secondary in Week 11.