default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Tomlinson (knee) isn't listed on Wednesday's injury report.

Tomlinson missed some time during training camp due to a knee injury, but he was never expected to be in line for an extended absence. His absence from Wednesday's injury report suggests the defensive tackle will be ready to go Week 1 against New Orleans. Tomlinson is slated to start along the Cardinals' defensive line after spending that past two campaigns in Cleveland.

More News