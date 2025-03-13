The Cardinals signed Tomlinson to a two-year, $29 million contract Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The deal comes with $16 million guaranteed. Tomlinson was officially released by the Browns on Monday afternoon in order to designate him as a post-June 1 cut, and he's quickly back on his feet in the desert. Tomlinson was a 16-game starter for Cleveland last season and piled up 26 tackles (13 solo), including 3.0 sacks. He figures to slide right in as a starting defensive tackle for Arizona.