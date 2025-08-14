Tomlinson (knee) won't practice Thursday, but coach Jonathan Gannon doesn't expect Tomlinson to be sidelined for an extended period, Theo Mackie of AZCentral.com reports. "He's doing well but I didn't think it was the right thing to do to put him out there today," Gannon said.

Tomlinson's availability for the regular season doesn't appear to be in jeopardy, though he may sit out Saturday's preseason game against the Broncos. He's expected to start on the interior of Arizona's defensive line after signing a two-year, $29 million contract with the Cardinals in March.