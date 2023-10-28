The Cardinals elevated Williams to the active roster Saturday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Williams joined the Cardinals' practice squad on Oct. 5 after being let go by the Raiders during training camp. He's been promoted and played in each of the last two games as a depth running back behind Keaontay Ingram and Emari Demercado with James Conner (knee) on injured reserve since Oct. 10. Since this is the third time Williams has been elevated this season, the Cardinals would need to sign him to their active roster if they want to continue to play him for the rest of 2023.