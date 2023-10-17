Williams reverted to the Cardinals' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

In the wake of James Conner's (knee) IR stint, Arizona's backfield was in some flux, but Williams was elevated from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's game at the Rams to provide some veteran experience. While Keaontay Ingram got the start and the most touches (12) and Emari Demercado had the largest snap share (43 percent) among the team's available options, Williams received touches on the majority of his plays (eight of 13). Overall, Ingram racked up 51 yards from scrimmage, Williams had 44, and Demercado brought up the rear with 17. Conner must miss at least three more games, so Williams is a decent bet to continue getting game-day elevations the next two contests.