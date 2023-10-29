Williams sustained a foot injury during Sunday's game against the Ravens, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

With James Conner (knee) on injured reserve, Arizona has elevated Williams for three consecutive contests, but his touch count has wavered from nine Week 6 to one last Sunday and now three this week. Prior to Williams' departure, those looks translated to nine yards from scrimmage. Emari Demercado will remain the team's lead runner moving forward, with Keaontay Ingram in reserve.