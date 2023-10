The Cardinals elevated Williams from the practice squad Saturday, Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic reports.

Williams signed with the Cardinals' practice squad on Oct. 5 after being let go by the Raiders at the end of training camp. He played just one game last year for the Falcons and was placed on IR last September with a rib injury. Williams will add backfield depth for the Cardinals after the team placed James Conner (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday.