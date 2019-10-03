Play

Byrd (hamstring) was held out of practice Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Byrd replicated his listing from Wednesday's injury report, but he was seen working out on a side field Thursday, according to Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com. Still, because Byrd and fellow wideout Christian Kirk (ankle) are slated to sit out Sunday at Cincinnati, the Cardinals will be sending out Trent Sherfield and KeeSean Johnson as their primary outside receivers, with Andy Isabella available for those snaps as well.

