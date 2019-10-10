Byrd (hamstring) was limited in practice Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

After missing two games with a hamstring injury, Byrd returned to the practice field for the first time in nearly three weeks. It's a decent enough sign that he's trending toward active status Sunday versus the Falcons, but Friday's practice report will have the final word.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories