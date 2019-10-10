Cardinals' Damiere Byrd: Gets in limited practice
Byrd (hamstring) was limited in practice Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
After missing two games with a hamstring injury, Byrd returned to the practice field for the first time in nearly three weeks. It's a decent enough sign that he's trending toward active status Sunday versus the Falcons, but Friday's practice report will have the final word.
